Montana Senate approves anti-harassment, retaliation policy

Montana's Senate has approved a policy that prohibits legislators and legislative employees from subjecting someone to discrimination, harassment and retaliation and creates a confidential process to report and investigate complaints.
The Senate voted 27-19 Thursday in favor of a package of rules that included the policy. The state House still must approve the joint rules.
The policy was developed over 18 months amid sexual misconduct complaints made against lawmakers across the country as well as other powerful men as part of the #MeToo movement.
It was amended earlier this week to remove the possible reasons for harassment, which included age, race, sex, sexual orientation, religion and disability.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Stevensville Republican, said then that he did not want to limit the policy to certain types of harassment.
Comments