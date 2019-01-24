Maine Medical Association executive to lead opioid battle

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills has appointed a longtime Maine Medical Association executive to lead the administration's response to the opioid crisis.
Mills said Thursday the state has failed to do enough to address opioid abuse, and that Gordon Smith will lead the effort to mobilize state government "to stem the tide of this deadly epidemic."
In 2017, overdoses claimed more than one life per day in Maine. Smith said that with a "spirited effort" and "better coordination" lives can be saved.
Their first action will be to establish the Prevention and Recovery Cabinet that's tasked with ensuring coordination and communication across state agencies on actions regarding law enforcement, prevention, treatment and recovery.
