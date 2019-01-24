Polls open in primary election for Tennessee Senate seat

Polls are open in the primary election in the race for a Tennessee Senate seat left open when Mark Norris became a federal judge.
Four Republicans and one Democrat are on the ballot in Thursday's primary in state Senate District 32. The solidly-Republican district includes suburbs of east Shelby County, and south Tipton County's rural cities and towns.
Norris served in the General Assembly from 2001 to last year. President Donald Trump nominated Norris for a federal judgeship in Tennessee's western district. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and his swearing in was in November.
Republicans in the race are former state Rep. Steve McManus, business owner Paul Rose, and former Shelby County commissioners George Chism and Heidi Shafer.
Former U.S. Navy sailor Eric Coleman only faces write-in votes.
