Police commissioner accused of racist remarks resigns post

A Connecticut police commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist remarks to other residents has resigned.
The Berlin police union had previously called the alleged remarks from Commissioner Bob Peters "ugly and reprehensible."
The Record-Journal reports that Mayor Mark Kaczynski said Peters had denied making the remarks.
According to reports, Peters was allegedly recorded telling residents that police officers are taught to use deadly force against African-Americans. Kaczynski said the language would be out of character for Peters.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The New Britain state's attorney is investigating.
Comments