Diversity highlights emerging field of Democratic candidates

A full year before the first round of presidential primary voting finds diversity already a hallmark of the field of possible Democratic contenders.
Four of those who have either moved toward a campaign or declared their candidacy are women, and one of them is African-American. Another White House hopeful is Latino, and one is gay.
The diversity is likely to expand in the coming weeks as other Democrats enter the race.
The field that's taking shape follows a successful midterm election in which Democrats elected a historically diverse class of politicians to Congress.
The president of the liberal Center for American Progress Action Fund, Neera Tanden, says she hopes the Democratic primary campaign will bring "a lot of people into the process."
