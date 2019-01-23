Spokane police kill man they say refused to drop knife

Police say officers shot and killed a man in north Spokane after he wielded a knife while approaching them and refused orders to drop it.
The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane police officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a man threatening people with a gun near West Fairview Avenue and North Monroe Street, Assistant Police Chief Justin Lundgren said.
Officers were unable to locate him, but police received another call about the man from a nearby store.
Officers located him in a gravel parking lot. Police say the man brandished a knife and began walking toward officers. Police say officers shouted at him to drop the weapon, and shot him five times when he refused.
Lundgren said the man died from his wounds. The suspect's name was not immediately available.
