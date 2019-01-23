Former Missouri deputy sentenced to death asks for new trial

A former sheriff's deputy and Missouri correctional officer who was sentenced to death for a double killing is asking for a new trial and says prosecutors mishandled his case.
Marvin Rice's public defender told Missouri Supreme Court judges Wednesday that during Rice's trial, prosecutors violated his right against self-incrimination by drawing the jury's attention to the fact that he didn't testify.
Rice was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in a child custody dispute. He was sentenced to death .
Assistant Attorney General Nathan Aquino argued that prosecutors didn't comment directly on Rice's failure to testify.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
But Judge Laura Denvir Stith said prosecutors could have made their point without referencing Rice's silence.
Rice wants a new trial or to be sentenced to life in prison instead of execution.
Comments