Nebraska housing program helps rural workers

A couple in northeast Nebraska is the first to find housing through the state's rural housing program, which aims to help rural communities increase housing opportunities to better retain workers.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the state's $7 million Rural Workforce Housing Fund gives nonprofit development organizations grants to construct or rehabilitate housing in rural parts of the state.
The goal is to create housing options for middle-income workers who don't qualify for other housing assistance programs but don't have enough for a down payment.
Adrian and Maria Ruiz received a no-interest loan through the program for a down payment needed to purchase a $185,000, three-bedroom home in Wakefield.
Wakefield officials say the area lacks homes in the $80,000 to $150,000 range. Many workers have to commute from other cities, which makes it difficult for employers to retain workers.
