North Dakota Senate approves tougher seat belt law

North Dakota's Senate wants to change the state's seat belt law.
The Senate voted 24-23 on a proposal to allow police to pull over drivers if they see them not wearing seat belts. The fine would be $50.
The measure now goes to the House for consideration.
North Dakota's current law says drivers and front-seat passengers have to wear seat belts. But a driver can't be ticketed for no seat belt unless he or she is pulled over for another traffic violation first.
North Dakota's present seat belt law was approved by the 1993 Legislature. Advocates of the primary-enforcement measure have been rebuffed repeatedly in the Legislature.
