Plan to grow Maine shellfish research up for hearing

A proposal to expand shellfish research in Maine is up for a public hearing in the state's capital city this week.
Democratic Rep. Robert Alley of Beals made the proposal, which would change municipalities' shellfish conservation ordinances. Those ordinances regulate possession of shellfish, and where the shellfish can be taken.
The proposal would allow research groups to conduct shellfish research in conjunction with state authorities or a professional entity that is approved by the state to support shellfish conservation. The proposal is before the legislative Committee on Marine Resources.
The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Cross Building in Augusta.
