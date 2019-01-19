National Politics

New York mayor paying a visit to nation’s easternmost city

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 09:55 AM

EASTPORT, Maine

New York mayor Bill de Blasio is paying a visit to nation's easternmost city.

De Blasio is in Eastport, Maine, on Saturday for a talk that serves as a fundraiser for the Eastport Arts Center. He's going to talk about progressive politics in the half-century since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

De Blasio's 92-year-old aunt, Jean Wilhelm, is active at the arts center and with the community theater, Stage East.

Wilhelm says her nephew began visiting her when she retired there more than a decade ago.

In those days, there was no security detail to accompany on their errands. She says, "He fell in love with the place just as I did."

