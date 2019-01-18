Murphy counsel says he didn’t tell gov of assault allegation

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's top attorney says he didn't relay to him a state official's allegations of sexual assault against another administration employee when he first found out about them, six months before the claims became public.
Chief Counsel Matt Platkin testified Friday before a legislative oversight committee that is investigating how Murphy's administration handled the allegation.
Platkin says in hindsight perhaps he should have told the governor. He says he informed the state ethics officer when he learned of the allegations.
Albert Alvarez resigned as Schools Development Authority aide in October when a Wall Street Journal article detailing Katie Brennan's allegations came out. Brennan says Alvarez assaulted her while in 2017.
Alvarez has denied the allegation. Charges were not brought.
