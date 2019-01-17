Trump nominates Liburdi to fill US District Court vacancy

President Donald Trump has nominated a lawyer who formerly was Gov. Doug Ducey's top staff attorney to become a U.S. District judge for Arizona.
Recently appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally praised Trump's selection of Michael Liburdi of Scottsdale to fill a vacancy and said he was recommended by former Sen. Jon Kyl and the late Sen. John McCain.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Liburdi currently is a shareholder with the Phoenix office of Greenberg Traurig.
He served as Ducey's general counsel during Ducey's first term.
Liburdi teaches election law at Arizona State University's law school where he is an adjunct professor.
