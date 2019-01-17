Tulsa County deputy fatally shoots man near Sperry

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot and killed a man near Sperry, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Tulsa.
Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck says deputies were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday by a woman who reported she awoke to find her ex-boyfriend was standing over her bed with a weapon.
Roebuck says when deputies arrived, the man ran into a wooded area, then was fatally shot when he reached into his pocket. Roebuck says a gun was recovered from the man.
No names have been released.
Roebuck says the deputy is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
