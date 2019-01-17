Georgia Gov. Kemp to outline plan for education, health care

Georgia's newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is set to unveil more detailed plans for his first year in office.
Kemp has signaled that he'll lay out funding plans that include expanding teacher pay, increasing access to health care, and improving the lives of rural Georgians in his State of the State address on Thursday.
Kemp on Wednesday teased plans for a "historic" pay raise for Georgia's teachers coming in his address.
Kemp said on The Eric Erickson Show on WSB Radio that he would also include in his budget plans $1 million to develop a Medicaid waiver.
Democrats in the state say they are watching to see if Kemp continues to avoid the controversial social promises — like signing tough abortion restrictions — that Kemp pledged during his campaign.
