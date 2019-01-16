Councilman named mayor a year after headline-making DUI

A Layton city councilman has been named the city's mayor a year after his drunken-driving arrest made headlines.
The Standard-Examiner reports Scott Freitag was selected over four other candidates on Tuesday to replace Layton mayor Bob Stevenson, who stepped down to take a county commission seat.
Freitag was fired as the director of Salt Lake City's 911 dispatch center after the arrest in January 2018. Police say he was driving a city vehicle with an open mixed drink and a gun, and his blood-alcohol content measured .214 percent.
When he was sentenced to three days in jail in March, Freitag said he "made a bad choice," and he'd "taken every effort" to prevent it from happening again with support from Stevenson and others.
He did not immediately respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment Wednesday.
