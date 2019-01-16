Sisolak to give inaugural State of State speech Wednesday

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving his inaugural State of the State address Wednesday night in Carson City.
The Democrat's address is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
He will be speaking in the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature. The address will also be streamed online at gov.nv.gov.
The speech will lay out Sisolak's priorities for the upcoming year and his upcoming four-year term.
He's expected to talk about his push for a committee studying how to improve health care in Nevada and finding a way to enforce a 2016-voter-approved gun background check initiative.
Sisolak spent a decade on the Clark County Commission before he defeated Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt in November.
