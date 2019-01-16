Mayor: City needs to approve $900K to help restore theater

The mayor of Laconia, New Hampshire, has asked the City Council to approve $900,000 to help restore a 104-year-old theater.
The Laconia Daily Sun reports if the council approves the request made by Mayor Ed Engler, it would bring to $5.1 million the city's ultimate investment in the Colonial Theatre.
Councilors will have a month to consider the matter. Nearly $4.9 million in federal tax credits also are needed to complete financing on the $15 million project. Word on those is uncertain, due to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.
Proponents say the renovated theater could attract new businesses, residents, visitors and investment to a downtown area that has more than 100,000 square feet of unoccupied commercial space listed online for sale or rent.
