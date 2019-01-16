GOP governors of Vermont and New Hampshire to meet

The Republican governors of Vermont and New Hampshire are going to be holding a rare joint appearance in the North Country town of Littleton.
The offices of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu say they will make an announcement about a bistate initiative on Wednesday that will be focused on "maintaining the high quality of life in the Granite and Green Mountain States."
The governors' offices have not publicly said what the announcement will be.
Littleton is located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Concord along the Connecticut River border with Vermont.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments