SNAP benefits to be issued early during shutdown

The director of the Rhode Island Department of Human Services says state residents who receive federal food stamp benefits are set to receive their February benefits by Sunday in light of the federal government shutdown.
Director Courtney Hawkins said Monday the issuance date was moved up due to funding terms associated with a soon-expiring congressional continuing resolution.
Hawkins says the agency "will certainly be nervous about March."
She says she will meet with Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff to discuss contingency plans should the shutdown continue.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hawkins said that the state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program receives $22 million in federal funding monthly and the majority goes to 160,000 people within 95,000 households that receive an average of $234 monthly per household.
Comments