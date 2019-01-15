Rep. Golden assigned to Armed Services Committee

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine has been named to the House Armed Services Committee.
The Marine Corps veteran said Tuesday he'll use his experience fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan "to make sure our service members have the tools and training they need to succeed and keep us safe."
The panel that's responsible for funding the military is a plum assignment for a freshman.
Maine is home to shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, submarine repair yard Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, a Maine Air National Guard wing in Bangor, and the Defense Finance and Accounting Services facility in Limestone.
Golden's predecessor, Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, served on two committees, the Financial Services Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee.
