The Latest: House speaker sets high bar for Legislature

The Latest on opening day of the New Mexico Legislature (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf is setting a high bar for the 60-day legislative session, saying lawmakers have an opportunity to shift course and save a generation of New Mexico children from poverty.
The Santa Fe Democrat made the comment in a video message released Tuesday ahead of the start of the session.
He said House Democrats will be focused on measures that call for spending more money on public education, increasing teacher pay and investing more in early childhood education programs.
Education has long been a funding priority for the state's politicians, but only recently did graduation rates reach an all-time high. Still, those rates are below the national average.
11:25 p.m.
New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature has a billion-dollar budget surplus and a Democratic governor to work with as it prepares for the start of a 60-day legislative session.
Newly inaugurated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to deliver her first State of the State speech at noon Tuesday as the Legislature convenes.
The governor and leading lawmakers are proposing increases in annual spending on public education of more than $400 million after a court ruled that the state is failing to provide sufficient resources to public schools.
State District Court Judge Sarah Singleton is giving the governor and lawmakers until mid-April come up with a realistic plan to improve opportunities for students from minority and low-income households.
The governor also backs increase subsidies to the film and renewable-energy sectors.
