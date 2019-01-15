Early morning fire closes courthouse in Macon County, Ala

A historic Alabama courthouse is closed after an early morning fire.
News agencies report that the fire Tuesday damaged one room in the Macon County Courthouse in Tuskegee, and smoke and water damaged a second room.
Macon Country Sheriff Andre Brunson says the fire broke out between 3 and 3:30 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Romanesque brick courthouse opened in 1906 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
Macon County Commission Chairman Louis Maxwell tells WSFA-TV the courthouse is closed for cleanup, and the commission will decide whether to reopen it Wednesday.
Comments