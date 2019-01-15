National Politics

January 15, 2019 8:26 AM

Police chief calls bi-state chase the ‘craziest’ he’s seen

ST. ANN, Mo.

Two people have been charged in a St. Louis area police chase that ended in a crash that left an officer with a concussion and a fractured chin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez described it as the "craziest" chase he'd ever seen after watching dash-cam footage. It started Sunday after an off-duty St. Ann police major spotted a pickup that contained items stolen from a home goods store.

The truck headed over into Illinois, then back into Missouri before hitting a patrol vehicle in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Forty-four-year-old Travis Jones and 40-year-old Kimberly Bluiett are jailed on $10,000 bail. They're both charged with felony stealing, and Jennings faces an additional resisting arrest charge. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

