Phoenix police ID woman killed in shooting outside a motel

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting outside a Phoenix motel that left five other people wounded.
They say 18-year-old Fiasia Perry died from her injuries at a hospital Sunday.
Police say the shooting occurred shortly before noon Sunday after two men argued with a group of people on the second floor of the motel.
Police say multiple gunshots were fired from both groups at each other.
They say one of the suspects was shot and wounded in the incident and police are still searching for the other male suspect.
The other five victims — three men and two women — range in age from 19 to 41 years old.
Their identities haven't been released and it was unclear if any were still hospitalized Monday.
