Maine Democratic Party elects new leadership

The Maine Democratic Party has elected new leadership following the 2018 election, which saw the state elect a Democratic governor.
The party elected former York County party leader Kathleen Marra to head up the state committee for the next two years. The Bangor Daily News reports Marra had been endorsed by Gov. Janet Mills and previously served as chairwoman of the Kittery Democratic Committee.
Marra won Sunday's party chair election over Melissa Sterry of Augusta, who ran the campaign of Natasha Irving. Erik Gunderson was also elected to a two-year term as state committee vice chairman Sunday in an unopposed race.
The pair replaces outgoing Chairman Phil Bartlett and Vice Chairwoman Peggy Schaffer.
