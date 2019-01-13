Vicksburg military park in Mississippi reopening closed area

Some parts of Mississippi's Vicksburg National Military Park that had been closed by the federal government shutdown are reopening.
The National Park Service announced Sunday that areas of the Civil War history park, including Louisiana Circle and Navy Circle, will be accessible again to visitors on Monday.
Some visitor services remain open through private donations, including the visitor center, the USS Cairo Museum and the park tour road.
The park service says some services, however, will continue to be limited or unavailable during the shutdown — including ranger talks. The Vicksburg National Cemetery also remains closed.
