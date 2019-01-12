Neighbors allege housing project violates city guidelines

Nine neighbors of a proposed housing development in South Burlington are arguing the project violates city guidelines.
The 150-unit Dorset Meadows development is in the final stages of approval. The Burlington Free Press reports the project has so far met or exceeded local environmental and development standards.
However, nine households have appealed a technicality in the city's review process in Vermont Environmental Court. The group says the project contradicts official guidelines to protect wetlands.
The city has passed along the appeal to the developer, which says on-the-ground studies by the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports the current plan.
