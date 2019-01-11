Sheriff’s office relieves with pay 5 corrections officers

Sheriff's officials in Tennessee say five corrections officers have been relieved of duty with pay for "on duty failures" at a juvenile detention center.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Twitter that an investigation is ongoing into the purported on-the-job failures. The officers' names were not released, and no other details were immediately provided.
Mayor Lee Harris has made juvenile justice reform a priority in his first term serving the county that includes Memphis.
County commissioners have approved $1.3 million toward the construction of a new $25 million juvenile justice center. WMC-TV reports that commissioners have also discussed starting oversight of juvenile court, after the Department of Justice ended its years-long oversight of the court in October.
