14 former political candidates sued for by watchdog agency

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has filed over a dozen lawsuits in a crackdown on former candidates who file campaign reports late or not at all.
The Oklahoman reports the watchdog agency sued former state Sen. Anastasia Pittman and 13 other ex-candidates for public office. It also sued two political action committees and two lobbyists.
Documents filed Thursday assert the Ethics Commission made repeated efforts to collect the debts by certified mail and email before suing. The maximum fee allowed for each late report is $1,000.
The Ethics Commission's executive director warned that it would be going to court over unpaid debts once or twice a year "beginning now." The watchdog agency has faced criticism in the past for spotty efforts in going after outstanding fees.
