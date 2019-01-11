Senator, Foley’s mother: withdrawal from Syria a setback

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and the mother of slain journalist James Foley are urging President Donald Trump to continue prioritizing justice for Americans lost in Syria following his unexpected decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.
Shaheen and Diane Foley, in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post, say Trump's decision to withdraw has "betrayed the trust" that the Syrian Democratic Forces leadership put in the United States. The mostly Kurdish militia have detained ISIS terrorists, including two accused of kidnapping and torturing James Foley and other Americans. Foley was beheaded in 2014.
The piece says without U.S. support, the Syrian Democratic Forces "will be in a battle for survival, degrading the group's ability to oversee the detention of these Islamic States fighters or complete the mission to eradicate the terrorist group in the region."
