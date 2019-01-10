National Politics

Funeral arrangements for police officer killed on duty set

The Associated Press

January 10, 2019 11:15 PM

CINCINNATI

Funeral arrangements for a police officer in Ohio who was fatally struck by a pickup truck while he was redirecting traffic have been set.

Forty-six-year-old Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods was hit by a vehicle Jan. 4 while working at the scene of a crash in the Cincinnati suburb and died Jan. 7.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Colerain Township police say there will be a procession Saturday from Spring Grove Funeral Home in Cincinnati to Colerain High School, where a public visitation will be held. A private visitation for police, fire, township employees, dispatchers and family will be Sunday at the funeral home.

A public funeral service on Monday at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati will be followed by a private ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery.

