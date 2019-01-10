Hassan to visit groups to discuss impact of shutdown

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is visiting organizations that provide shelter and food to discuss the impacts of the partial government shutdown.
Hassan is visiting the Nashua Soup Kitchen on Friday, which relies on programs within the USDA to supply food and shelter.
A news release from Hassan's office says if the shutdown continues, the Nashua Soup Kitchen will find some of its services affected.
Hassan also will be speaking with employees of the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, which helps provide food, education, child care, and housing. It also relies on the USDA for funding and will be impacted if the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children are not funded by the end of February.
