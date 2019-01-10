Colorado’s Polis delivers first State of State speech

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is outlining his first-term priorities to a Legislature controlled by fellow Democrats.
Polis is calling of full-day paid kindergarten as his administration's first goal in a State of the State speech to lawmakers Thursday. He says Colorado, which now funds half-day kindergarten, has the funds to do it.
Polis has long insisted early childhood education is key to students staying in school in later years and to maintaining a strong economy.
The governor says he'll pursue paid preschool as well.
