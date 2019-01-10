National Politics

Colorado’s Polis delivers first State of State speech

The Associated Press

January 10, 2019 12:33 PM

DENVER

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is outlining his first-term priorities to a Legislature controlled by fellow Democrats.

Polis is calling of full-day paid kindergarten as his administration's first goal in a State of the State speech to lawmakers Thursday. He says Colorado, which now funds half-day kindergarten, has the funds to do it.

Polis has long insisted early childhood education is key to students staying in school in later years and to maintaining a strong economy.

The governor says he'll pursue paid preschool as well.

  Comments  