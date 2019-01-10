Former New Mexico Gov. Martinez defends Trump’s border wall

Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is defending President Donald Trump's call for a border wall and says "it's disgusting" not to call the situation on the U.S. Mexico-border a crisis.
The Republican who was the nation's first Latina governor told Fox News on Thursday that Democrats are "beholden to the far left" and should just come to the table and agree to Trump's plan.
Martinez left office on Jan. 1 after two consecutive terms, during which she rarely appeared on cable news outlets as governor. During the 2016 presidential campaign, she denounced Trump for referring to Mexican immigrants as "rapists" but warmed up to him before she left office.
Democrats took every statewide office and all U.S. House seats in New Mexico during the 2018 midterm elections.
