Freight train derails in upstate New York; no injuries

Several freight train cars have derailed in upstate New York.
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside of Hoosick Falls, about 26 miles northeast of Albany.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were no reports of injuries or leaks. He said three propane tankers derailed and rolled over.
Homes in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution.
Local fire departments and state police have responded to the scene, as well as environmental and health officials.
