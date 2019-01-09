McCormack is named chief justice of Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Supreme Court has selected Bridget McCormack to serve as chief justice.
The court says the vote was unanimous Wednesday. McCormack, a former law school professor, has been a Supreme Court justice since 2013.
In a statement, McCormack says Michigan courts "must be accessible to all" and "independent of political pressure." She is one of three Democrats on the Supreme Court.
The longest-serving justice, Stephen Markman, was chief justice in 2017 and 2018. Spokesman John Nevin says he didn't seek the job again.
The court said Justice David Viviano has been named to a new post, chief justice pro tem. He will focus on technology and statewide administrative changes to improve service to the public.
