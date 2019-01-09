Michigan man convicted in 2008 double slaying wins new trial

A Michigan man convicted of killing his brother and sister-in-law in 2008 has won a new trial following allegations of misconduct against the judge who presided over his 2013 trial.
A Shiawassee County judge signed an order Tuesday vacating Jerome Kowalski's convictions. His lawyer calls it a victory.
A report last month by a retired judge appointed to oversee misconduct complaints against Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan found violations. The report said Brennan's concealment of a relationship with a detective who was a key investigator in Kowalski's case was "gross misconduct."
After the report's release, Livingston County's prosecutor said he'd seek an order to vacate Kowalski's convictions.
Brennan was charged last month with perjury and destroying evidence in her divorce case. She's not expected to face additional charges .
