National Politics

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to be sworn into office

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

January 09, 2019 05:15 AM

The statue of Wade Hampton and the Statehouse flagpole flies the Clemson University flag to celebrate the football teams national championship at the capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. South Carolina honors its college sports champions by flying the teams flag after a national championship win.
The statue of Wade Hampton and the Statehouse flagpole flies the Clemson University flag to celebrate the football teams national championship at the capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. South Carolina honors its college sports champions by flying the teams flag after a national championship win. Jeffrey Collins AP Photo
The statue of Wade Hampton and the Statehouse flagpole flies the Clemson University flag to celebrate the football teams national championship at the capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. South Carolina honors its college sports champions by flying the teams flag after a national championship win. Jeffrey Collins AP Photo
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is taking the oath of office for his first full term.

McMaster defeated Democratic state Rep. James Smith in the Nov. 6 election. The former lieutenant governor had taken over the top office in early 2017, when Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration.

McMaster is being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday on the Statehouse steps in Columbia. That follows a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church, where McMaster regularly attends.

The move to McMaster's home church, rather than Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, reflects his status as South Carolina's first Columbia-native governor in more than 100 years.

After a Governor's Mansion open house, McMaster will celebrate at an inaugural ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

  Comments  