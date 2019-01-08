New congressman holding first town halls

Newly installed Congressman Ben McAdams will hold town hall meetings in January after a race where he said his opponent hadn't held enough.
He said in a statement Tuesday that he wants to begin helping his constituents with issues they might be having with the federal government.
McAdams will hold an open house in West Jordan the afternoon of Jan. 22, a town hall meeting in Lehi the evening on Jan. 23 and a another town hall in West Valley City on Jan. 24.
McAdams unseated two-term Congresswoman Mia Love in November in Utah's 4th District, which covers a large part of Salt Lake City's suburbs.
He had criticized her for holding few public town hall meetings, though Love defended maintained she more effectively communicated with constituents in smaller groups or online.
