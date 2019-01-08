Cunningham pledges family, children focus in lt. gov’s bid

A former North Carolina state legislator and U.S. Senate candidate says he'll focus on helping families and children succeed through improved public education and a "durable" economy if elected lieutenant governor in 2020.
Democrat Cal Cunningham formally announced Tuesday his bid for the state's No. 2 executive branch position on a Wake Community College campus.
The 45-year-old Iraq War veteran says he wants to work with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is likely to seek re-election. Cunningham says he'll be a champion for higher education access, Medicaid expansion and "common sense" gun laws.
Cunningham served one state Senate term and ran in the 2010 U.S. Senate primary.
Current Sen. Terry Van Duyn of Asheville already announced her lieutenant governor bid. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest wants to be governor.
