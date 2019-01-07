Mississippi state Sens. Tollison and Carmichael not running

Two Mississippi state senators who started as Democrats before becoming Republicans say they are not seeking re-election this year.
Sens. Gray Tollison of Oxford and Videt Carmichael of Meridian announced their plans Monday, a day before the start of the three-month legislative session.
The 54-year-old Tollison is the Education Committee chairman. He is an attorney and has served in the Senate since 1996. He switched from Democrat to Republican in late 2011.
The 68-year-old Carmichael is the Insurance Committee chairman. He is a former teacher, principal and coach and has served in the Senate since 2000. He switched from Democrat to Republican in May 2002.
All 174 legislative seats are on the ballot. Candidates' qualifying deadline is March 1. Primaries are in August. The general election is in November.
