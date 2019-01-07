The Latest: New Wyoming governor calls for fiscal prudence

The Latest on Mark Gordon's swearing-in as Wyoming governor (all times local):
12:10 p.m.:
Wyoming's new governor says fiscal prudence is the key to the state's future.
Republican Mark Gordon was sworn in as Wyoming's 33rd governor in two ceremonies Monday, an early-morning event at the state Capitol undergoing renovation and a public event at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Wyoming has been struggling with reduced revenue as a result of weak prices and demand for fossil fuels, including coal and oil.
Gordon said in his inaugural address that state government services "come with a price tag." He says Wyoming officials need to recognize that "not all wants are needs" and deciding between the two will be tough work.
Gordon succeeds Republican Gov. Matt Mead, who was prevented by term limits from running for a third term.
___
7:36 a.m.:
Mark Gordon wore a yellow safety vest for his swearing-in as Wyoming's 33rd governor, which happened in a well-known yet unusual setting.
The Republican took the oath of office Monday in the Rotunda of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. What's unusual is the more than 128-year-old building has been closed for three years for renovations.
Because of safety restrictions, only a small crowd of relatives, officials and an Associated Press reporter witnessed the 6 a.m. ceremony under the glare of construction lights.
Wyoming's other four statewide elected officials also were sworn in before Wyoming Chief Justice Michael Davis in the Wyoming Capitol.
Gordon beat Democrat Mary Throne to succeed two-term Republican Gov. Matt Mead. The over $300 million project to renovate the Capitol and another building is nearing completion.
