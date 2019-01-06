Providence Mayor Elorza to be sworn into a second term

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is preparing to begin a second term in office.
The inauguration for the Democratic mayor is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday on the stairs of Providence City Hall. There will be performances beforehand.
Elorza fended off a challenge from independent Dee Dee Witman in November. He promised improvements to the city's finances, schools and quality of life.
The public is invited to the free inauguration festivities Monday. There will be an interfaith breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Providence Career and Technical Academy, followed by the afternoon ceremony.
Elorza plans to give an inaugural address about his future priorities. His office says those include investing in youth and education, expanding economic opportunity, building a city that works for all residents and fostering inclusive and thriving communities.
