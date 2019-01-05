The Latest: Kristi Noem sworn in as South Dakota governor

The Latest on the inauguration of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (all times local):
12:33 p.m.
Republican Kristi Noem has been sworn in to office as South Dakota's first female governor.
Noem took her oath of office Saturday at the state Capitol. Noem said in a statement ahead of the event that it's a "unique honor" to serve as the state's first female governor, but it wasn't a milestone she emphasized during her campaign.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
State legislators and other officials including Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden were also being sworn in Saturday. Noem's work will shift to policymaking Tuesday with the start of her first legislative session as governor.
The 2019 session will kick off with Noem's State of the State address. She plans to release policy priorities at the speech.
A four-term congresswoman, Noem is trading Washington for Pierre as the 33rd governor of South Dakota. She replaces Republican Dennis Daugaard.
___
8:34 a.m.
Republican Kristi Noem is set to take office as South Dakota's first female governor.
Noem will be sworn in Saturday at the state Capitol in Pierre. After taking her oath of office, Noem will give an inaugural address.
A spokeswoman says Noem is set to discuss her plan to tackle the challenges ahead for South Dakota's next generation. The ceremony and a receiving line afterward are free and open to the public.
A ball in the Capitol rotunda and another at a Pierre event center will cap the celebration. The estimated budget of $150,000 is funded by donations and ticket sales.
State legislators and other officials will also be sworn in Saturday.
Noem will be the 33rd governor of South Dakota. She replaces retiring Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
Comments