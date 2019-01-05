Governor, general officers to celebrate their inauguration

Rhode Island's governor and general officers are hosting events to celebrate their inauguration.
They're inviting the public to the State House for a free open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It features a food and drink tasting, organized by Eat Drink RI. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Rhode Island Food Bank.
Afterward, there will be free ice skating downtown at the Alex and Ani City Center.
An invitation-only gala is planned Saturday night at the State House.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was sworn into a second term Tuesday, along with Democratic Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Attorney General Peter Neronha and Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
Raimondo's office says the inaugural festivities are paid for by donations, not taxpayer money.
