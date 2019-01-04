Oregon women achieve historic milestone next week

When Oregon's next labor commissioner is sworn in, the state's governor and attorney general, both women, will be administering the oath of office.
It's significant, Gov. Kate Brown said on Friday, because Labor Commissioner-elect Val Hoyle is also a woman and her ascendancy marks the first time in Oregon's 160 year history that a majority of statewide elected executive offices will be held by women.
Brown's office said she and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will celebrate the milestone. Brown plans to make remarks at the swearing-in in the Oregon State Capitol. Hoyle was elected in the May primary last year.
Oregonians elect five statewide officials to the executive branch: governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, and commissioner of labor and industries. The secretary of state and treasurer are men.
