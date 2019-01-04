Visitor dies at Yosemite National Park during shutdown

The National Park Service says a man died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park last month.
Government spokesman Andrew Munoz says Friday the man apparently slipped down Silver Apron, a large, sloping granite area above Nevada Falls, on Dec. 25.
Munoz said rangers responding to a 911 call arrived on scene in less than an hour. They pulled him from the water and provided medical aid, but the man died from a head injury.
He has not been identified.
No further details were released. Munoz said the ongoing investigation is taking longer than usual because of the partial government shutdown.
He said the park didn't issue a press release about the fatality because of the shutdown, which began two weeks ago.
