Former officer charged with lewd conduct with a child

A former Vermont police officer who once headed a unit responsible for investigating child abuse has been charged with felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Vermont State Police say 51-year-old Arthur Cyr, of Bristol, was charged Wednesday.
Authorities say their investigation into Cyr began Dec. 18 after a referral from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations that he once directed.
Police say a girl told investigators Cyr touched her inappropriately on Dec. 31, 2016, at a home in Bristol.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Cyr worked for the Burlington Police Department from 1995 to 2016, retiring as a lieutenant. He currently works for the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.
He's due in court Jan. 28. It wasn't immediately known if Cyr had a lawyer. A phone message seeking comment was left for him Thursday.
Comments