Pima County sheriff’s deputies to get anti-overdose spray

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department will start carrying a life-saving nasal spray that treats opioid overdoses this year.
The sheriff's department says all deputies will carry Narcan in their first-aid kit. They'll also get training on how to spot an opioid overdose and how to use the spray.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is providing the spray at no cost to the sheriff's department. It recently launched a big media campaign targeted to young people on the danger of abusing opioids.
The health department says there have been over 15,000 suspected opioid overdoses since June 2017, and about 14 percent of those resulted in death. Twenty-five to 34-year-olds are the most likely to overdose.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments